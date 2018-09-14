Beavers looking to rebound against Fouke in Week 3

The Glen Rose Beavers (1-1) struggled in Week 2, falling to rival Bauxite 28-16 at Beaver Stadium. The loss came one week after the Beavers defeated Malvern 12-9 to start the year.

“At times, I thought we played solid, defensively,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “If you told me we were going to give up 21 points (on defense) I’d have taken that all day long. I thought our kids played hard.

“We kind of gifted them that pick-6. Offensively, I am still really disappointed in how we are performing. I think we have better talent than we are showing so far. We have to figure some things out in practice and then carry them over when the lights are on Friday night.”

The passing attack as been a struggle for Glen Rose in the earlygoing with junior quarterback J.T. Towers now a combined 17 for 49 for 198 yards, four interceptions and a lone touchdown.

All of Towers’ interceptions came against Bauxite.

“That is the most frustrating thing that we are dealing with right now,” Kehner said. “We see him doing some things in practice that he just seems not to be doing on Friday nights. We have talked to him about staying relaxed and staying comfortable within himself and basically taking what the defense gives you.

“We have to quit trying to hit big play after big play and be a little more patient offensively. I think if we will begin to do that, we will begin to reap the benefits from it.”

This week, Glen Rose stays home for a third straight contest, hosting Fouke at 7 p.m. Friday.