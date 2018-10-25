Beavers playing for at least share of conference title

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Beavers have a chance to earn at least a share of the 4-3A Conference title with a win in Week 9. Currently holding a one-game lead over Mayflower (7-1, 4-1), the Beavers will play host to Atkins (6-2, 3-2) on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Devils are limping off a 52-6 drubbing by Mayflower in Week 8 and have lost two straight.

Atkins is led by junior quarterback Elijah Roberson, who has completed 72 of 151 passes for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Roberson is averaging 136 passing yards per game.

On the ground, senior Gage Rehm leads with 357 yards and five scores on 59 carries. As a team, the Devils have rushed for 1,088 yards on 200 carries. They have scored 18 times on the ground.

Senior receiver Trey Davis is the go-to option for Roberson, leading the Devils with 433 yards on 27 catches and three scores.

Fellow senior receiver Kennen Martin leads the team in TD receptions with six while bringing in a total of 20 catches for 394 yards on the year.

Defensively, the Devils turn to Rehm, who has 80 total tackles this season, including five for loss. Junior Rylee Bowden follows with 73 total tackles in 2018.

As for Glen Rose, the running game continues to be the strong suit as the Beavers are averaging 225 yards per contest.

Senior back Jay’shawn Cox leads the team with 882 yards on 115 carries and 13 scores. Quarterback JT Towers follows with nine scores on 80 touches, trucking for 533 yards.

Glen Rose has won six straight games since falling to Bauxite (8-0, 5-0) in Week 2.

After Atkins, the only regular season game remaining is a trip to Baptist Prep in Week 10.