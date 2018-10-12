Beavers seek 4th straight conference win

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Beavers (5-1, 3-0) have made easy work of their opponents since falling to Bauxite in Week 2.

Since then, the Beavers are 4-0 and have won by a combined 163-28 score — including shutouts in Weeks 3 and 4.

Glen Rose rolled past Danville 34-14 last week at Beaver Stadium.

“I thought out kids did a pretty good job ... but we struggled a lot in the first half,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “They regrouped at halftime and came out and did a really good job in the second half and took control of the game.”

This week, Glen Rose visits a familiar foe in Jessieville, a team the Beavers have defeated every year since 2010, including a 42-12 win a season ago.

“We just have to make sure we are focused to start the game and be able to take care of business early,” Kehner said. “We want to be able to get a lot of guys on the field and be able to get them some game experience under the lights, which for years at our place has been invaluable to get guys on the field in real game situations to get them ready for the future. Hopefully, we can take care of business and set ourselves up for that Friday.”

The Lions (3-3, 1-2) start a freshman quarterback in Carson Hair, who has completed 55 of 103 pass attempts this season, totaling 999 yards and 10 touchdowns while also tossing three interceptions.

On the ground, the lions are led by junior Austin Carl with 238 yards and a score on 57 carries.

Hair, too, carries a load on the ground, rushing for 209 yards and four scores on 60 carries.

“We have been solid on our run defense, but Danville had a little success throwing the ball against us and I know Jessieville has a young quarterback and like to throw it a little bit,” Kehner said. “That is going to be our focus this week to try and sure up our secondary a little bit tighter. We feel like we are doing a good job, but there is always room for improvement, so if we can tighten that up a little bit to go along with our run game we are going to be really pleased.”

The Beavers sit at the top of the 4-3A at 3-0, right where Kehner wants to be.

“Our guys are really doing a good job of going one week at a time,” he said. “You have different groups each year, but I have been very pleased with this group just going next guy up. Jessieville is the team now and hopefully we will take care of business with them and keep going one week at a time.”

Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium.