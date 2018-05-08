Benham announces candidacy for Benton mayor

Benton businessman Terry Benham announced Monday that he will be seeking the seat of Benton mayor in the upcoming November election.

He is the third candidate to announce for the position, joining resident's Jerry Ponder and Tom Farmer.

A 1985 graduate of Benton High School, Benham has called Benton home for more than 45 years. He is one of the founding partners of Impact Management Group, a consulting company in Little Rock specializing in public relations, public opinion and government relations.

Benham has been heavily involved in Benton’s public initiative success during the last 10 years. Those initiatives provided funding to renovate the public schools, improve public safety and develop the Benton Event Center and Riverside Park. Those projects were a catalyst that sparked enormous private investment, job creation and economic growth within the city.

“Under Mayor David Mattingly’s leadership, we have seen strong economic growth in our city,” Benham said. “His retirement leaves a void, but also provides an opportunity for the next generation of city leaders to follow his example, step up, and take our city to the next level. I have the vision, experience, relationships and determination to accept that challenge and I’m excited about the opportunity to lead our city.”

For more than 20 years, Benham has advised major corporations, government leaders, trade organizations and high-profile individuals on public policy and communication strategy. His wealth of relationships nationally and internationally have provided him broad experience in the private sector and should benefit Benton, one of the fastest growing cities in Arkansas.

“My business experience and the vast depth of my relationships make me uniquely qualified to lead our city as we continue to grow,” Benham said. “My plan is for Benton to become a strong economic partner for our current job creators and develop in a way that makes us a strong economic attraction for Saline County and Arkansas.”

Benham met his wife, Paula, while attending UA-Little Rock. They have two children and enjoy volunteering with local organizations within Saline County. Benham is on the board of directors for the Benton Touchdown Club, the Panther Developmental Football League and the Benton FC soccer club.

“Benton is a special place,” he said. “It’s where family extends beyond bloodlines. Many of my classmates, local leaders and youth sports volunteers are more like family to me than just friends. The opportunity to lead my hometown is a calling too strong for me to ignore. I’m excited about our future and look forward to the campaign.”