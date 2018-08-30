Benton alderman fired from state agency

Benton Alderman Frank Baptist has worked for Arkansas Rehabilitation Services since 2007, but on July 27, 2018, his employment with the state agency ended when he was terminated, according to documents obtained by The Saline Courier through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Baptist, who was working in a Benton office located on Ferguson Drive, was serving as a business engagement representative.

In the provided documents from Baptist's personnel file, Rodney Chandler, director of business engagement, wrote that he found "discrepancies while reconciling Baptist's monthly reports."

"The state vehicle records indicated that on the days that Frank drove the state vehicle, he also claimed and was paid mileage reimbursement," Chandler wrote.

A total of 1,996 miles were claimed and Baptist received $798.

"The actions that Frank has demonstrated has caused me to doubt his integrity and I have lost confidence in him as an employee given his actions," Chandler added. "I have advised my staff on numerous occasions that taxpayers expect for state employees to be good stewards over resources and that we owe it to them and ourselves to be accountable."

A memorandum from Joseph Baxter, deputy commissioner, was also included in the file.

Baxter wrote that there were 40 instances of requests for travel reimbursements coinciding with documented dates that Baptist recorded state vehicle use.

In a letter to DeCarlia Smith, human resources administrator, Chandler wrote that he recommends offering Baptist the opportunity to reimburse the agency and "resign with dignity."

It is unknown if this opportunity was given to Baptist or if he repaid any of the money.

"His most recent performance evaluation scored him as a solid performer; however, his behavior has been declining and I have had to counsel him verbally and in written form to correct behaviors," Chandler wrote.

Also included in Baptist's personnel file were mileage logs from July 2016 through March 2018 containing totals for Baptist's personal vehicle and the state vehicle he used. According to the documents, the same trip information was logged for both vehicles.

Baptist said he would not like to comment at this time about the termination since issues have come about since he left the agency.

Baptist has served on the past council for eight years and is currently seeking another term in office.