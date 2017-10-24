Benton announces winner of 2017 Spook City costume contest

The city of Benton announced the winner of this year's Spook City costume contest via Facebook on Monday.

The big winner is Edward Scissorhands. The young girl played the part perfectly from head to toe, including highly convincing scissors on her hands,

"This young lady has had an amazing costume both years we have done this and her win is well deserved," the city said on its social media page. "Thank you to everyone that participated and voted — we had an amazing turnout this year and an overwhelming response to all the pics. We hope to see everyone back next year for Spook City 2018."