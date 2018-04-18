Benton babysitter jailed, facing child abuse charge

A Benton woman is facing a first-degree battery charge in connection with injuries to a 5-month-old child she was caring for earlier this year.

Torrie Jones, 29, of Benton, turned herself in Wednesday with her attorney Brent Standridge.

Jones' arrest stems from an investigation into "a child abuse incident which occurred Feb. 3, 2018," according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Police are still investigating the incident.

