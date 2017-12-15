Benton blows out Wynne

Every Lady Panther who played scored Thursday on the second day of the Benton Holiday Classic at Benton Arena. Benton took down the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets 68-43 after falling to Hot Springs on the first day.

The thirteen Lady Panthers who played, minus senior guard Italei Gray due to an ankle injury, scored at least two points as junior forward Makenzy Davidson scored all 14 of her team-leading points in the first quarter which Benton led 24-8.

The Lady Panthers (5-6) upped their lead to 36-17 at halftime and never let up afterwards as Benton scored 18 points in the third to lead 54-27 and 14 more points in the fourth to be in double digits every quarter.

Next up for the Lady Panthers will be a very tough Sheridan Yellowjackets squad on Saturday on the final day of the Classic. The two teams will tip off at 3:30 p.m.