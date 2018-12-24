Benton blows by Searcy for 2nd straight

After losing 4 of their past 5, including a Battle at the Brier opening loss to host Greenbrier on Thursday, the Benton Lady Panthers basketball team has broken out of their rut going into the Christmas break. Benton came back to defeat Brinkley 41-28 on Friday and wrapped up the Battle at the Brier with a 48-30 rout over the Searcy Lady Lions Saturday.

The Lady Panthers (7-6) avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Lions, a 56-50 defeat in Searcy, with the 18-point rout.

“Pretty good play after halftime,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said after Saturday’s win. “We guarded their two best players very well and kind of frustrated them a little bit. It was a really good defensive game for us. We rebounded well for the most part.”

Read the rest in Monday's The Saline Courier.