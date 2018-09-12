Benton breezes by Trojans

The Benton Lady Panthers had little trouble with the Hot Springs Lady Trojans in 5A South Conference action Tuesday at Benton Arena. Benton swept Hot Springs 3-0, coming away with 25-5, 25-10 and 25-6 set wins.

The win improves the Lady Panthers to 7-2 overall, 5-0 in league play before they travel to El Dorado Thursday to take on the Lady Wildcats in more South play.

Hot Springs would tie things up 2-2 in the first set, but Benton responded with a 7-0 run began by junior Raeley Wilson’s kill assisted by junior Lydia Buchanan. Buchanan picked up two kills of her own, senior Alex Bozeman had an ace and Wilson had another kill to put the Lady Panthers up 9-2.

Benton led 13-4 before another 4-0 run capped by junior Katie Morrison’s kill made it a 17-4 game. Hot Springs would get their last point on the next play, but Benton ended the set on an 8-0 run which a Buchanan to Bozeman kill finished the Lady Trojans off.

