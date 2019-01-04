Benton, Bryant begin conference

The Benton Lady Panthers and Panthers begin play in the 5A South Conference when they host the Texarkana Razorbacks tonight at Benton Arena. The Lady Panthers tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Bryant also hosts Fort Smith Northside at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant to open 6A Central Conference play, while Bauxite (at Malvern) and Harmony Grove (at Mayflower) are on the road to continue league action. All varsity games start at approximately 6 p.m.