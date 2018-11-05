Benton, Bryant mayoral candidates rake in campaign contributions

The five candidates who are vying for mayor seats in Benton and Bryant have raised more than $100,000 in campaign contributions, according to reports filed with Saline County Clerk's Office on Tuesday.

The Saline Courier gained access to the documents via Freedom of Information Act request. In total, the candidates have received $112,070.29 from supporters.

Current Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs, who is seeking re-election for her third term, received the largest amount of money in contributions —$49,966.49.

In comparison, her opponent, current Bryant Alderman Alan Scott, has received $4,215 in contributions.

Contributors to Dabbs' campaign include: a political action committee, a city employee, several employees with Baldwin & Shell Construction company, several CEOs and business owners, a U.S. Congressman, a chamber of commerce director and a central Arkansas mayor.

Scott received donations from a real estate developer, a former council member, two current council members and member of the Bryant School Board.

In the Benton mayoral race, the candidate receiving the most contributions is Terry Benham with 26,735.80. Tom Farmer received $17,178 and current Benton Alderman Jerry Ponder has received 13,975.

Benham received donations from current Mayor David Mattingly, three political action committees, local and out-of-state consultants, and executives of CDI Construction.

Supporters of Farmer's campaign include small business owners, a director of a local Boys & Girls Club and a Benton School Board member.

Ponder's list of campaign contributors includes a current council member, a local funeral home director and several business leaders.

Specific contributions are as follows:

Dabbs:

•Steve Landers, of Little Rock, billboard advertising valued at $2,500.

•Steve Edwards, of Marianna, steaks for an event valued at $1,000.

•Richard Ross, of Hot Springs, flight to College World Series — Bryant natives playing for University of Arkansas — valued at $1,000 and $600.

•Terri Thompson, of Bryant, office supplies and flowers for an event valued at $143.75

•Charles Angel, of Cabot, material for parade float valued at $150.

•Deborah Goolsby, of Bryant, event beverages valued at $1,000.

•Edward Wright, of Little Rock, event beverages valued at $800.

•Jimmy Parker, of Bryant, a digital billboard valued at $2,500.

•Sharon Smith, of Alexander, a digital billboard valued at $2,500.

•William Smith, of Alexander, a digital billboard valued at $2,500.

•Mark Carter, of Bryant, a billboard valued at $2,500.

•Lisa Meyer, of Bryant, graphic design valued at $1,000.

•Garver Political Action Committee, $2,000.

•Bud Finley, real estate developer, $600.

•James Qualls, of Fidelity Information systems, $60.

•Leslie Price, with Crist Engineers, $600.

•Michelle Finney, of Bryant, $150.

•Bobby Gosser, Baldwin & Shell executive, $800.

•Morgan Blair, of LKQ, $350.

•James Qualls, of FIS, $20.

•Reagan Dabbs, of Bryant, $81.49.

•Justin Minton, of Benton, $500.

•Charles Staggs, of Bryant, $200.

•David Chapman, of Benton, $1,000.

•Nick Ruffin, of Ruffin Excavating, $1,000.

•Alan Jessup, of Bank OZK, $500.

•Chris Holmes, of Benton, $500.

•Michael McCauley, of McCauley Services, $500.

•Leslie Black, of Benton, $500.

•Robert Moser, of Moser Construction, $1,000.

•Ricky Williams, of Summit Properties, $1,000.

•Jerry Holder, of Garver Engineering, $250.

•Todd Mueller, of Garver Engineering, $250.

•Scott Copas, Baldwin & Shell CEO, $2,000.

•Peggy Goss, of Goss Campers, $500.

•Constance Bull, of Benton, $400.

•Vernon William, of Garnat Engineering, $800.

•Mark Hoffpauir, of First Security Bank, $100.

•Lou Schickel, of Schickel Properties, $500.

•Dana Hendrix, of Big Red stores, $1,250.

•Lamont Cornwell, Saline County Economic Development director, $250.

•Justice of the Peace J.R. Walters, $200.

•Jimmy Johnson, of JLC Communications, $2,000.

•North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith, $300.

•Starla Jones, of Jones Glass, $500.

•Justin Rue, of Bryant, $500.

•Haskell Dickinson, McGeorge Contracting, $1,000.

•James T. Steed, of Bryant, $100.

•Kenneth King, of Black, Corley, Owens and Hughes Architects, $150.

•Sean O'Keane, of Riggs Caterpillar, $300.

•John Kimbrough, of Shelter Insurance, $100.

•Stephanie Rodgers, of Masters Fence, $300.

•Haley Robson, of Bernhard TME, $250.

•Rhea Middleton, of Little Rock, $2,000.

•Doug Hendrix, of Big Red Stores, $1,250.

•Lori Morton, of CH Robinson, $300.

•Bruce Murphy, Arkansas Heart Hospital CEO, $650.

•Bob Joiner, of Bryant, $150.

•Brooke Vines, of Vines Media, $150.

•Larry Cowan, of Little Rock, $150.

•Randall Bridges, of Baldwin & Shell, $250.

•Shaun McFarland, of Your Ad Team, $300.

•Amy Williams, Cabot Chamber of Commerce Director, $100.

•Patricia Baker, of Baker's Jewelers, $100.

•Steve Pinter, of Benton, $300.

•Beth Nix, of Malvern, $120.

•Yoni Johnson, of Fiser Development, $100.

•Dee Fiser, of Fiser Development, $100.

•Masami Fiser, of Fiser Development, $1,100.

•Carol Simmons, of Simmons Chiropractic, $300.

•Curtis Ferguson, of Ferguson's Furniture, $1,000.

•Mark Morehead, of Lift Truck Service, $100.

•Lisa Morehead, of Bryant, $100.

•Sharon Morehead, of Bryant, $100.

•Katherine Perrin, of Arkansas Children's Hospital, $100.

•Anna Hendrix, of Everett Buick GMC, $900.

•David Jones, of Mabelvale, $1,000.

•Grady Harvell, president of Afco Steel, $900.

•Benny Holt, of Manhattan Bridge Company, $150.

•Stuart Norton, vice president of First Security Bank, $100.

•Russell Pruitt, of Bancorp South, $150.

•Bud Finley, of Alexander, $900.

•Brooke Digby, of Benton, $300.

•Tom Baxley, of Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, $500.

•Lance Penfield of Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, $800.

•James Ward, of Alexander, $300.

•Bobby Gosser, of Baldwin & Shell, $500.

•U.S. Congressman French Hill, $150.

•Amy Ricardo, of Benton, $300.

•Bob Mathis, of Hot Springs, $150.

•Phillip Partain, of Benton, $100.

•Mark Middleton, of Middleton Heating and Air, $150.

•Martha Hill, of Little Rock, $100.

•Ginger Schrader, of Schrader Homes, $1,000.

•William Corely Revocable Trust, $150.

•Robert Tullis, of Mineral Springs, $150.

•Mickey Perez, of Baldwin & Shell, $100.

•Andy Davis, of Roland, $300.

•Josh R. Mathis, of Ben E. Keith, $1,000.

•Stacy Pinter, of Benton, $300.

•Alex Ray, of Johnson Controls, $150.

•James Miller, of Bryant, $250.

•Roy Horsey, of Baldwin & Shell, $100.

•Benton mayoral candidate Terry Benham, $300.

•Sheldon Griffis, of Baldwin & Shell, $100.

•Heather Nelson, of Seal Energy Solutions, $350.

•Craig Douglass, Craig Douglass Communications, $300.

•Kara Dowers, of North Little Rock, $300.

•Todd Saxton, of Manhattan Bridge Company, $300.

•L. Dickson Flake, of Colliers International, $200.

•Michael Schroeder, of Baldwin & Shell, $100.

•William Westlake, of Baldwin & Shell, $100.

•James Keet, of Taziki's Mediterrean Cafe, $250.

•Lesley Nalley, Hot Springs Village CEO, $300.

•Troy Wells, Baptist Health CEO, $300.

•C. Ann Fleming, of Fleming Electric, $1,000.

•John Copas, of Baldwin & Shell, $1,000.

•Frank Cox, of CMW Agency, $300.

•Richard C Madison, Bryant staff attorney, $340.

•Bill Vickery, of Capital Advisors Group, $1,000.

•Shannon Newton, of Arkansas Trucking Association, $300.

•Gina Radke, Galley Support Innovations CEO, $600.

•Jeff Marcussen, of Baldwin & Shell, $100.

Scott:

•Blake Priddy, of Alexander, stickers and advertising valued at $885.48.

•Michael Brooks, of Bryant, shirts valued at $120.72.

•Allen Scott, a monthly service fee, signs and a flag football sponsorship valued at $837 and $240.

•Shelby Joiner, business cards valued at $90.01.

•Richard Friend, a monthly service fee valued at $125.

•James Fiser, a real estate developer, $1,000.

•Samuel Runnels, of Bauxite, $500.

•Brenda Lewellen, of Bryant, $500.

•Former Council Member Danny Steele, $200.

•Current Bryant Council Member Lorne Gladden, $50.

•Chuck Denton, small business owner, $250.

•Don Pilkington, of Bryant, $50.

•Debra Owens, of Bryant, $100.

•Frank and Rosalynn Chandler, of Bryant, $50.

•Michael Porter and Bryant School Board Member Sandra Porter, $100.

•Jimmy Rogers, of Bryant, $50.

•Bruce and Janet Watson, of Bryant, $60.

•Landers Commercial Construction, $300.

•Brittany Whaley, of Bryant, $50.

•Tom Miller and current Bryant Council Member Brenda Miller, $100.

Benham:

•Terry Benham, advertising and polling fees valued at $1,750 and $5,025.

•Robert D. Wills Jr, of Conway, $250.

•Andy Miller, of SW Energy, $250.

•S. Graham Carthett, Little Rock attorney, $250.

•Lucas Nargraves, of Little Rock, $250.

•Star Political Action Committee, $250.

•Mullenix and Associates, of Little Rock, $500.

•Michael Lindsey, of Walmart, $100.

•Lisenne Rockefeller, of Winrock, $2,700.

•William G. Rockefeller, of Winrock $2,700.

•Jobs and Growth Political Action Committee, $1,000.

•An unknown Little Rock consultant, $250.

•Wade Partridge, of Benton, $500.

•Garver Political Action Committee, $500.

•Brian Black of Black, Corley, Owens and Hughes , $500.

•Albert Braunfisch, of Little Rock, $500.

•Benton Mayor David Mattingly, $1,000.

•Robert Coon, of Little Rock, $500.

•Richard Bearden, of Little Rock, $2,000.

•Randy Thurman, of Little Rock, $100.

•Robert D. Smith, Little Rock attorney, $100.

•Danny Ferguson, of Little Rock, $150.

•William Corley, of Benton, $150.

•Mark Beach, of CDI Contractors, $1,500.

•Matt Orender, of CDI Contractors, $1,000.

•Ryan Haynk, of Haynk and Associates, $1,000.

•Chase Dugger, JCD Consulting president, $250

•John Eddy, of Sourcerock Partners, $1,000.

•Mitchell Lowe, of Capital Advisors, $250.

•Bob Brooks, of Capital Counsel LLC, $500.

•Shelly Dupre, of IMG Inc., $100.

•Charles Johnson, of Little Rock, $200.

•Blake Rutherford, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, $100.

•John Vinson, of Benton, $100.

•John Young, of Benton, $500.

•HG Caldwell, of CDI Contractors, $500.

Farmer:

•David Passmore and Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bryant Suzanne Passmore, $400.

•Bill Lenz, of Benton, $2,000.

•Starla Jones, of Benton, $300.

•Fred Swaim, owner of Benton Auto Parts, $500.

•Laryssa Calley, of Shelter Insurance Company, $500.

•Linda Jo Chenault, of Benton, $100.

•Wyatt and Lynn Ferguson, $2,700.

•Ray and Martha Freeman, $125.

•Alan and Kathy King, of Benton, $400.

•Greg Little and Benton School Board Member Holley Little, $100.

•Tim Finely, of Finley Pharmacy, $500.

•Landon Parker, of Benton, $250.

•David Hendrix Jr., of Big Red Stores, $250.

•Doug and Yvonne Hendrix, of Big Red Stores, $500.

•David and Dana Hendrix, of Big Red Stores, $500.

•Daniel Yoakum, of Benton, $100.

•Steve and Lisa McGuire, of Benton, $100.

•James and JoNell Mallory, of Benton, $100.

•Randy Adney, of Independent Fire Extinguishers, $100.

•Kevin Bailey, owner of Meramec Specialty Company, $250.

•John and Emma Mills, of Alexander, $100.

•Bub and Missy Bishop, of Benton, $100.

•Lea Lander, of Benton, $100.

•Charles and Donna Reynolds, of Benton, $100

•Evelyn Dixon, of Benton, $100.

•Steve and Elaine Rasburry, of Benton, $100.

•Gary and Susan Tedford, of Benton, $200.

•David and Deborah Rowan, of Benton, $100.

•Tommy and Shari Mills, of Benton, $200.

•Ralph Shelnutt, of Benton, $500.

•Dennis and Linda Byrd, of Benton, $500.

•Stan and Donna May, of Family Farm Wellspring Inc, $500.

•Jennifer Wilcox, of Little Rock, $500.

•Jerry and Janet Dixon, of Benton, $500.

•Michael McCauley of McCauley Services, $1,000.

•Randall and Deborah Green, of Benton, $100.

•Nick Landers, of Landers Commercial Construction, $300.

•Josh and Mandy Lane, of ACDI, $1,000.

•Ronnie and Linda Norris, of McGhee, $100.

•Lilburn Carlisle, of Benton, $100.

•David Stewart, of Benton, $100.

Ponder:

•Current Alderman Bill Donnor, food donation valued at $281.

•Wanda Posey, venue for an event valued at $1,400.

•Keeley Selby, of Whitley Flooring, $300.

•Bobby Floyd, of Alexander, $100.

•Mark Hoffpavir, of Benton, $250.

•Jedidiah Sawyer, of Benton, $1,000.

•Stuart Norton, of First Security, $300.

•Mark Fikes, owner KFC, $1,000.

•Martha Morrow, of Benton, $1,000.

•Kac Wissher, of Benton, $100.

•Mary Randolph, of Benton, $500.

•Clark Hopper, of Benton, $500.

•Debbie McClure, of Whitley Flooring, $500.

•Al King, of Benton, $100.

•Doris Roundtree, of Benton, $100.

•Barry Hudspeth, of Benton, $500.

•Noelene Carson, of Benton, $100.

•Dan Yoakum, of Benton, $100.

•Eric Thomas, of Benton, $250.

•Bud Finley, of Alexander, $500.

•James Warzfeld, of Benton, $300.

•Robert McConnell, of Benton, $50.

•Mike Perry, of Benton, $100.

•Jim Martin, of Benton, $100.

•Kandi Cox, of Benton, $200.

•Ray Baggett, of Benton, $200.

•Ron Jones, of Benton, $200.

•Fred Briner, Benton attorney, $200.

•Gary Farrell, of Staley Electric, $300.

•Joyce Whitley, of Benton, $200.

•Michael Edmonson, of Maybelline, $100.

•Mike Woodall, of Benton, $50.

•Larry Clark, of Benton, $200.

•Sam Stuart, of Benton, $100.

•David Kraft, of Mabelvale, $100.

•Phillip Miller, of Benton, $200.

•Dell Roberson, of Benton, $200.

•Darrell Wood, of Benton, $500.

• Forest Payne, of Benton, $100.

•Funeral Director Steve Ballard, $100.

•Pam Ray, of Churches Joint Council on Human Needs, $100.

•Marla Sams, of Benton, $50.

•Clint Newcomb, of Newcomb Towing, $250.

•David Baxley, of Benton, $500.

•Brian Black, of Black, Corley, Owens + Hughes, $500.

•Susan Henley, of Alexander, $200.

•Joyce Porter, of Benton, $100.

•Morgan Blair, of LKQ, $100.

•Sylvia Adams, of Little Rock, $100.

•Cindy Bowden, of Benton, $50.

•Bill Boone, of Benton, $100.

•Sandra Baka, of Benton, $500.