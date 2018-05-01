Benton busy in West Conf. Tourney

Benton freshman Emma Selph competes in an 8-0 victory over the Sheridan Lady Jackets in the first round of the 6A West Conference Tournament Saturday in Benton. Selph scored four goals in the win as the Lady Panthers (13-3) will host the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs today in the second round beginning at 5 p.m. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline CourierBenton sophomore Alan Vargas competes in a 6-0 victory over the Lake Hamilton Wolves in the first round of the 6A West Conference Tournament Saturday in Benton. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline CourierBenton junior Michael Allison slides in safely to second after hitting his second double on the day in a 6-5 win over Texarkana on Saturday. TONY LENAHAN/The Saline CourierBenton senior Rylea Brimhall takes a cut in a 10-0 win over El Dorado on Saturday. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline Courier
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
BENTON, AR

All of Benton's spring sports will be competing in 6A West Tournament Conference games today after first-round victories, with three of the four traveling on the road.
The Benton girls soccer team will be the only one hosting as the Lady Panthers will take on the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs today at 5 p.m. at Panthers Stadium in Benton. Benton defeated Sheridan 8-0 in the first round in Benton Saturday.
The Benton boys soccer team heads to Russellville to take on the Cyclones in the first round with the match beginning at 7 p.m. today. The Panthers downed Lake Hamilton 6-0 on Saturday in Benton.
The Benton baseball and softball teams will both head to Sheridan to take on tough Yellowjackets and Lady Jackets teams after first-round wins. The Panthers edged the Texarkana Razorbacks 6-5 on Saturday, while the Lady Panthers no-hit the El Dorado Lady Wildcats in a 10-0 win in Benton. Both of today's games in Sheridan begin at 5 p.m.

