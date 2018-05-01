Benton busy in West Conf. Tourney

All of Benton's spring sports will be competing in 6A West Tournament Conference games today after first-round victories, with three of the four traveling on the road.

The Benton girls soccer team will be the only one hosting as the Lady Panthers will take on the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs today at 5 p.m. at Panthers Stadium in Benton. Benton defeated Sheridan 8-0 in the first round in Benton Saturday.

The Benton boys soccer team heads to Russellville to take on the Cyclones in the first round with the match beginning at 7 p.m. today. The Panthers downed Lake Hamilton 6-0 on Saturday in Benton.

The Benton baseball and softball teams will both head to Sheridan to take on tough Yellowjackets and Lady Jackets teams after first-round wins. The Panthers edged the Texarkana Razorbacks 6-5 on Saturday, while the Lady Panthers no-hit the El Dorado Lady Wildcats in a 10-0 win in Benton. Both of today's games in Sheridan begin at 5 p.m.