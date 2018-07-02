Benton Chamber announces date for 3rd Bingo Night

The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its next Bingo night will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Benton Event Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Amy McCormick, director of events for the Chamber, said that like the previous two Bingo nights, the cost will be $20 in advance or $25 at the door for games one through 16 and $2 per card for games 17 through 20. Cash prizes increase with each round.

Additional cards for rounds one through 16 will be $1 each.

Due to state law, players must be 18 or older.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at the end of July.

The Chamber is accepting additional sponsors for the event.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Bingo can call 501-860-7002 or email McCormick at amy@bentonchamber.com.

See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.