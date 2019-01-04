Benton Chamber to host three Bingo events in 2019

The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold three of its popular Bingo events at the Benton Event Center during 2019.

The first event is scheduled for Feb. 12 and the others will be in the spring and the fall.

According to a release from the Chamber, the Bingo events are continuing to grow and have become something people anticipate.

Each event features 20 games with cash prizes plus door prizes, a cash raffle, concessions and a cash bar. The Chamber estimates attendance at 650 to 750 people for each event.

Currently, the Chamber is seeking sponsors for the three events. Gold level sponsors can donate $1,200 for all three events or $500 each. Silver level is $800 for all three or $300 each. Sponsors get promoted on invitations, the event page, advertising, programs, signs, recognition by the emcee and get their name on the back of the volunteer T-shirt.

Anyone interested in a sponsorship or with questions can call Amy McCormick, director of events, at 501-860-7002 or email amy@bentonchamber.com.