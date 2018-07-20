Benton dog becomes therapy dog, airport ambassador

Once a month, Benton Animal Control Director Terry Parsons takes animals to Minnesota to be adopted. In September 2017, a pit bull mix named "Little Man Jake" from Benton was adopted by Pat Bettendorf, who lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.

After his dog, Ruby, died, Bettendorf was looking for another pet to add to his pack of rescue animals.

When he saw Jake "there was something about his eyes," Bettendorf said. He knew in one look that the dog was special.

After acing obedience training, Jake went through the needed training to become a therapy dog.

Along with being a registered therapy dog through Alliance of Therapy Dogs, he is an ambassador at the Minneapolis/ St. Paul International Airport.

At the airport, he comforts travelers who hate flying, missed a flight or are missing their dog from home.

Jake also works with children and hospice patients.

"He brings a sense of calm and peace that all's right with the world," Bettendorf said.

Jake was recently one of 55 dogs nominated by the American Humane Society for the hero dog of the year award in the therapy dog category.

Recently while traveling with his daughter, Sadie, from Minnesota to Dallas, Bettendorf made a detour to Benton to visit Jake's hometown. The family stopped by Benton City Hall to meet with Mayor David Mattingly and express its gratitude to the employees at the Benton Animal Control Department.

Because of his experience with Parsons and other employees at the Benton Animal Control Department, Bettendorf said he plans to work with them again when he is looking for another animal to rescue.

Jake is one of six rescue animals at the Bettendorf household. Two of the dogs are highly trained and Bettendorf and his wife Lynn are working to train a third.

Bettendorf has written two books about his animals, and he is in the works of writing a book about the stories he hears in the airport with Jake.