Benton ekes by Beebe in benefit

The Benton Lady Panthers led 27-20 at the half and would get up 34-27 midway through the third quarter against the Beebe Lady Badgers. But, Beebe would make a run to lead 35-34 after three and went up 43-39 late in the fourth before the Lady Panthers came back for a 45-44 win in a benefit game at Benton Arena Tuesday.

Last year, the Lady Panthers (1-0) would lose some very close games, just like the one on Tuesday, but came away with the win this season to start.

“We’re hoping we don’t get in a whole lot of those situations, but with our maturity, our senior experience and leadership, maybe we can pull some of those out we wouldn’t have last year,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said.

