Benton ekes by El Dorado, tied for top spot

The Benton Lady Panthers tied for the 5A South Conference lead with a huge road victory over the El Dorado Lady Wildcats Tuesday in El Dorado. The Lady Panthers eked by El Dorado 42-40 for their fourth straight win, which ties them with Sheridan at the top of the conference.

Tied 40-40 late on Tuesday, Benton senior Tenise Robinson picked off a pass for a layup for the game-winning goal with 35 seconds left. El Dorado was fouled with three seconds remaining, but couldn’t convert at the line to seal the Lady Panther win.

“It was one of those grinding games on the road,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “What I was proud of with having such a bad lull at the end of the half, we came out and played much better the second half. We regrouped and starting taking care of the ball better. Just played a lot better basketball, but so did El Dorado.”

El Dorado 58, Benton 53

In a back-and-forth game throughout, the Benton Panthers couldn’t finish down the stretch in a 58-53 loss to the El Dorado Wildcats in 5A South Conference action Tuesday in El Dorado.

The Panthers would lead 44-41 after three quarters, but couldn’t make the plays down the stretch to net a victory. Tied with a minute remaining, the Panthers (11-7, 3-3 South) missed a shot, but the Wildcats would get a bucket to take a 55-53 lead. Benton couldn’t capitalize and El Dorado (7-10, 3-3) scored a late bucket for the five-point win.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will host the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves (4-2) Friday at Benton Arena.