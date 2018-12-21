Benton falls in Brier opener

The Benton Lady Panthers eked by the Greenbrier Lady Panthers 38-36 in the Benton Classic last week at Benton Arena. But, Greenbrier would avenge that loss at their home classic, the Battle at the Brier, Thursday in Greenbrier. Benton couldn’t get any offense going in a 38-30 loss to drop the Lady Panthers to 5-6 overall.

Benton trailed 9-5 after one quarter as junior Rhema Riley had a bucket and junior Emily Hopper had a 3-pointer for the lone points.

“We just didn’t get off to a good start,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “Our starters had one basket in the first quarter. Greenbrier is playing man-to-man, kind of the defense we hoped they would be in. We’re not scoring. It got a little better as the game went on, but we never made a run.”

Benton continues play at the Battle at the Brier today against Brinkley. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.