Benton family brings awareness to suicide prevention

Women who compete for the title of Miss Arkansas pick a charity platform that is special to them.

Bryant graduate Jessica Miller, of Benton, said she didn't choose her platform, but instead, her platform, SAVE: Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, chose her.

Miller, who is currently a freshman at Arkansas State University, hopes to bring awareness about suicide after her family's experience when another family member took his own life.

Miller's stepmother, Dodi Miller, was married to Jeremy Stamper for 14 years and they had two children before they were divorced.

In January of 2013, Stamper died by suicide.

At the time of their father's death, Jessica's stepbrothers were young. Bentley was 7 and Brayden was 6.

Jessica's father, Scotty Miller, had proposed to Dodi shortly before Stamper's death.

The suicide threw a huge wrench into the lives of the Miller family.

"Here I am, newly engaged, but I was mourning the death of my ex-husband," Dodi said. "I am a firm believer that the Lord puts certain people in your life for specific reasons and if it wasn't for (Scotty, Jessica and her two sons) I don't know if I would have made it through the way I made it through."

Dodi said her experience with her ex-husband's death gave her things she never had before.

"It's gifted to you in this very ugly package," she said.

She now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, along with having fears that she never had before.

"Before, I thought suicide was more of just a word. I knew what it was. I knew the effects it could have, but until it has affected you directly, you don't know the emotions that are attached to it," Dodi said. "When I say it rips your world apart, it physically rips everything out of you and leaves you very exposed."

Eventually, through her grieving process, Dodi found the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization gave her hope and her family was able to really heal.

Even though Jessica is not related to Stamper, she wanted to help her family heal.

"That was my new family, the family that I had always wanted ... so when that tragedy struck our family I knew that that was something I wanted to protect them from," Jessica said.

Because of their experience, the Miller family now speaks out about suicide prevention with the AFSP.

Jessica is a junior board member for the organization and Dodi is a board member.

"As a family, we decided we were going to start speaking out about it," Dodi said.

The family hopes to teach people the warning signs of suicide and encourage people to become more educated about the topic.

Dodi would also like to teach people that it is OK to talk about their feelings.

"You always hear therapy works and there's a reason therapy works because you are able to sit down and get it all out instead of bottling it all up. To me, it's the same concept. (We need to) teach the kids that it's OK to talk about your feelings. It's OK to tell an adult when you are having a bad day," she said.

According to the AFSP, there is no single cause for suicide.

"Suicide most often occurs when stressors exceed current coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition. Depression is the most common condition associated with suicide, and it is often undiagnosed or untreated. Conditions like depression, anxiety and substance problems, especially when unaddressed, increase risk for suicide. Yet, it’s important to note that most people who actively manage their mental health conditions lead fulfilling lives," according to the organization.

When speaking with people about suicide, Jessica said she tries to teach them that "you are not alone ... you are not alone in any situation you are going through."

"Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem," Jessica said.

Along with talking with people about their experience, the family also participates in the Out of the Darkness Walks sponsored by the AFSP.

Next year's walk is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. March 25, 2018, at Bryant High School.

The contact person for the event is Jamie Raleigh who can be reached at 501-326-8713 or lovin.singin@gmail.com.

The Millers hope that the event can bring together people from across the county.

For more information about suicide, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.

Those in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.