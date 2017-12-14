Benton family participates in legislation announcement

Earlier this year at the suggestion of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, legislators discussed allocating $8.5 million from the state's Tobacco Settlement Fund to the Arkansas Department of Human Services to reduce the number of families on the state's waiting list for developmental disability services.

The legislation sailed through the 2017 legislative session without opposition, said Glenn Bolick, public information manager for DHS.

Recently, DHS has been able to notify more than 250 families that funding is available to remove them from the waiting list. These families are now able to receive home or community-based services such as home health aides, Bolick added.

One Benton family thsyt has been on the waiting list for eight years is now benefiting from the funding.

“Regan suffers from a brain disorder associated with developmental delay and an abnormal gait,” says Wendie Reaves. “She also has absent seizures that may or may not get worse as she gets older. We are so grateful that this funding is allowingf Regan and others to receive services that they so desperately need.”

Regan, a student at Bryant High School, has difficulty jumping, walking, talking and moving.

Even everyday mundane tasks may be difficult for Regan, her mother added.

Because of her disability, Regan must receive various forms of therapy, take medication and be fitted for braces in her shoes.

These small issues can become costly, Wendie said.

Before the new legislation, everything fell on Wendie and her husband Wade.

In October after being removed from the waiting list, Regan began receiving services through Friendship Community Care in Bryant.

Wendie met with the employees at Friendship Community Care and talked with them about goals that she wanted her to work toward.

Regan now receives assistance at home and is learning how to be more independent.

"As a mom, I did what she needed done. If she needed her hair washed, I washed her hair," Wendie said.

Now Regan is learning how to do more of these things on her own.

Even though Regan has received the services for only about two months, Wendie said she has noticed a huge difference.

"She is doing things now that she wasn't doing two months ago," Wendie said.

Regan

Along with Regan's learning new skills, the new services have allowed Wendie the ability to work on her relationship with her husband and their other daughter.

State Rep. Andy Mayberry sponsored the original legislation in the House of Representatives.

“This is a great first step toward eliminating the waiting list,” Mayberry said. “I’m pleased that many families with special challenges in their lives are now able to receive specialized assistance. This is about independence, opportunities and relief for those individuals. Some of these families have been on the waiting list 10 years. I’m thankful Gov. Hutchinson has made this a priority in his administration.

“These families work hard at their jobs and are trying to raise their special-needs children all at the same time. I hope the waiver will allow these parents to provide as many opportunities as possible for their children, so the whole family can experience more independent and balanced lives.”