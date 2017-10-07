Benton handles Hogs on homecoming
Josh Briggs
Saturday, October 7, 2017
BENTON
The Benton Panthers stayed perfect in 6A West action Friday, defeating Texarkana before a packed house on homecoming.
Benton defeated the Hogs 38-19 behind big performances from running back Zac Wallace and quarterback Peyton Hudgins.
Friday was the first start for the young gunslinger after a preseason injury sidelined him until this week.
In his debut, Hudgins passed for 136 yards and a score while running for 91 yards and another TD.
