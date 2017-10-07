Benton handles Hogs on homecoming

The Benton Panthers stayed perfect in 6A West action Friday, defeating Texarkana before a packed house on homecoming.

Benton defeated the Hogs 38-19 behind big performances from running back Zac Wallace and quarterback Peyton Hudgins.

Friday was the first start for the young gunslinger after a preseason injury sidelined him until this week.

In his debut, Hudgins passed for 136 yards and a score while running for 91 yards and another TD.

See Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.