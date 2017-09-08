Benton hangs on vs. Parkview in The Rock

For the second week in a row, Benton took the field under the lights of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

After falling to arch rival Bryant in Week 1, Benton earned its first win of the year against Parkview on Friday, fending off the Patriots 39-25.

Benton's Beau Brewer sealed the game for the Panthers with a minute left, rumbling to the end zone from 28 yards away for the game's final TD.

