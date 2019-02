The Benton Lady Panthers will look to stay atop the 5A South Conference when they host the Sheridan Lady Jackets at Benton Arena at approximately 6 p.m. The Benton boys will follow. The Bauxite Miners and Lady Miners also host the Mena Bearcats, while Bryant heads to Fort Smith to take on Northside in 6A Central play, and Harmony Grove is at Lisa Academy.