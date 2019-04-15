Benton investigating shooting in Ralph Bunche community

Benton Police Department officers responded to a Gum Street residence just after 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

A female victim, age 51, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. After undergoing surgery, she is reportedly in stable condition.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation. A suspect has not yet been identified, though leads are being pursued.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.