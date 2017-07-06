Benton man charged after allegedly attempting to kill wife

A Benton man has been officially charged with first-degree attempted murder stemming from an alleged stabbing incident that occurred in May, according to court documents filed Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse.

Mickey Bowman, 25, was arrested after officers responded to the 500 block of Gibson in Benton.

There, officers located a woman who identified herself as the alleged attacker's wife.

Officers said when they made contact with Bowman at the residence he was covered in blood and still wearing clothing that the victim described.

During the arrest, Bowman said he was going to turn himself in, adding that "she cut me too and she got what she deserved," according to court records.

After being rushed to a local hospital and following multiple surgeries and plenty of recovery time, officers spoke with the victim who said she and Bowman were arguing at the time of the incident.

Bowman was able to dispose of the knife before officers arrived. The knife was not found, according to police.

