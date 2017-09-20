Benton man dies in single-vehicle wreck

James Edmonds, 33, of Benton lost his life Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident on Arkansas183 near Haul Road.

Bauxite police reported that Edmonds' southbound 2004 Mitsubishi overturned before crashing into a viaduct.

Police chief Jamie Barlow said the vehicle left the roadway and collided with two trees before overturning and striking the viaduct.

Bauxite police reportedly had responded to the scene after receiving two calls regarding a reckless driver. When officers arrived, witnesses told them the car had gone off the roadway, between 330 and 340 feet, and flipped after hitting the viaduct.

Edmonds, the vehicle's sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner's office.

Med Trans, Bauxite Fire Department and Bryant Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Alcohol reportedly was found inside the vehicle, but Barlow said the victim's family told him that Edmonds suffered from medical conditions that may have contributed to the accident. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Jones Wrecker towed the vehicle from the scene.

Funeral for Edmonds is set for 9 am. Friday at Smith-Benton Funeral Home with burial to follow at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. A reception visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.