Benton man fatally shot in Little Rock

Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department responded to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Tyler Street for a reported shooting.

Robert Lewis Rockett, 21, of Benton, was reportedly found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in his vehicle, a 1999 Honda Accord.

CPR was initiated on the scene and Rockett was transported by ambulance to the University of Arkansas for Medical Science where he died as a result of his injuries a short time later, according to Lt. Michael Ford, spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department.

Rockett's brother, Anthony Rockett, told officers he located his brother after family members were unable to reach him on his phone.

Homicide detective and the Crime Scene Search Unit personnel responded to the scene. Detective canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate any possible witnesses. CSSU personnel collected evidence from the crime scene and homicide detectives interviewed family members who located the victim and called 911.

At this time, there is no suspect information available. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a LRPD report, officers do not believe the shooting was a carjacking, drive-by or gang related.