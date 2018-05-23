Benton man found guilty of more than 30 child porn charges

A Benton man was found guilty today of several charges includibg more than 30 charges for child porn during a trial in Saline County Circuit Court.

Bruce Devries, 58, of Benton, was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, two counts of video voyeurism and 32 counts of possession of child porn, according to Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush.

The investigation involving Devires began in February 2017 when police received information from the Child Abuse Hotline involving a 14-year-old.

Police executed a search warrant at Devires' home and located four cellphones and an electronic tablet.

During the investigation, Benton detectives found “a multitude of images/videos which appear to be underage children engaging in sexually explicit acts or nude photos of what he believed to be underage children,” according to a Benton Police Department report.

“I found 63 images/photos of what appear to be juvenile girls between the ages of 11 and 16 years old engaging in sexually explicit acts or nude photos of the juvenile girls. These images range from the girls performing sexual acts with adult males and nude photos of the girls’ breasts and vagina,” the detective wrote in the report.

During another incident less than a month later, a victim reported she had been sexually assaulted by Devries from when she was 11 years old until her 10th-grade year of high school.

The child reported Devries would routinely touch her buttocks, grab her breasts and request sexual photos of her. During one incident, Devries used his finger to penetrate the victim, according to authorities.

Jason Files and Jonathan Camp served as Devries’ legal counsel during the case.