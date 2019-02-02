Benton man gets 20 years for beating wife, swinging machete at her head

Bobby Shawn Hood, of Benton, entered guilty pleas Thursday to charges of aggravated assault on a family member, two counts of third-degree domestic battery and a count of first-degree domestic battery.

Saline County Circuit Judge Gary Arnold accepted Deputy Prosecutor Brian Clary’s recommendation and sentenced Hood to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Clary represented the state in this case.

During a 3-month period in 2018, Hood, 53, repeatedly beat his then wife. In the three domestic battery cases, he struck her in the face with his fists, resulting in black eyes and bruising, according to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

In the aggravated assault case, Hood swung a machete close to the victim’s head.

The parole office supervised Hood at the time of each of the assaults. Hood had previously spent time in prison for convictions of battery, theft, forgery and drug during the past 20 years.

It is likely that Hood will be eligible for parole in 5 to 6 years, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.