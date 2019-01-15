Benton man killed Monday in motorcycle accident

A 27-year-old Benton man died Monday after being involved in a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Baseline Road and Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, Michael Turner was unresponsive on the ground when emergency personnel arrived on scene.

LRPD believes an 18-wheeler was turning left onto Baseline Road, traveling east, when Turner crashed his motorcycle into the truck’s trailer.

Police are unsure at this time exactly how the accident happened and the investigation is ongoing.

See Wednesday’s issue of The Saline Courier for more information.