Benton named Volunteer Community of the Year
By:
Josh Briggs
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
BENTON
The city of Benton has once again been named Volunteer Community of the Year, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
Twelve communities across the state have been selected to receive recognition for their volunteer efforts.
Others include:
Bentonville
Clarkridge
Clarksville
Everton
Fort Smith
Greenbrier
Jonesboro
Marianna
Mountain Home
Siloam Springs
Van Buren
The recognition is sponsored by the Governor's office, the Arkansas Municipal League, the Governor's Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism and OCCE.
An award presentation is planned at the Arkansas Municipal League's Winter Conference set for Jan. 10 through 12 in Fort Smith.
