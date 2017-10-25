Benton named Volunteer Community of the Year

The city of Benton has once again been named Volunteer Community of the Year, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Twelve communities across the state have been selected to receive recognition for their volunteer efforts.

Others include:

Bentonville

Clarkridge

Clarksville

Everton

Fort Smith

Greenbrier

Jonesboro

Marianna

Mountain Home

Siloam Springs

Van Buren

The recognition is sponsored by the Governor's office, the Arkansas Municipal League, the Governor's Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism and OCCE.

An award presentation is planned at the Arkansas Municipal League's Winter Conference set for Jan. 10 through 12 in Fort Smith.