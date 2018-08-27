Benton native helps choir move into AGT semifinals

Proving once again that talents abounds in Saline County, another Benton native has made his way to the stages of NBC's America’s Got Talent.

When guest judge Olivia Munn pressed the golden buzzer to put Angel City Chorale straight through to the live performance rounds, former Benton resident and choir member Michael Dains said that many of the members didn’t really know what it meant.

“A lot of us didn’t know what the golden buzzer was,” Dains said. “You can see that on the video where Sue Fink, our conductor, looked shocked. She’s just getting hit in the face with this confetti. Olivia smacked down on the golden buzzer and the audience went crazy. The golden confetti was flying around and we were looking at each other like, ‘what just happened?’ For me, I thought something good must of just happened. I don’t know what it means, but everybody was going nuts and jumping up and down.”

The group was invited to be a part of this season of AGT after producers were made aware of the groups viral performance of Toto’s “Africa” on YouTube. That performance has over 45 million views and counting.

“We’ve done that song for a while,” Dains said. “It’s always a real crowd pleaser … just all over the world people were connecting to it and connecting with us.”

Dains graduated from Benton High School in 1972. After graduation, he went on to eventually earn his master of business administration before moving to New York to pursue an acting career. Eventually moving to Los Angeles, Dains moved into more behind-the-scenes work as a producer.

It was through contacts he met while taking guitar lessons in Santa Monica, California, at the famed McCabe’s Guitar Shop, that he discovered ACC.

“My guitar teacher was producing a summer music festival and he told me I should go,” Dains said. “I saw this group of people, at the time it was less than 20, they got up on stage and started singing and having a really good time.”

After talking to some of the members in 1996, Dains, who sings bass, was invited to audition for the group.

The ACC is a community choir whose mission is to provide artistic growth and joyful music opportunities for their members and those who come to hear them. By embracing diversity in their memberships and music, the group endeavors to create spirited musical, educational and adventurous community-building experiences in Los Angeles and throughout the world. The group currently has more than 160 voices in the choir.

Dains said that being a part of ACC has let him perform for thousands of people across the globe.

“We’ve performed in Ireland and London and South Africa was really memorable,” Dains said. “There are a lot of events that we do that are fun.”

Dains also added that the group makes it a point to “give back" to the community be it performing for those who might not be able to attend their concerts such as those in nursing homes and homeless shelters.

“It’s called the Tour of Hope,” Dains said. “We have been doing that for 20-something years. We have our holiday concerts and then the next weekend we will load up on a couple of busses where we have bags full of toys and donations.”

The group takes the donated toys, clothes and toiletry items and travels to places like homeless shelters and veterans hospitals.

“We give out the gifts and perform our holiday concert for people who can’t get out or come to our concerts otherwise. It’s really one of the highlights of our year.”

Since getting sent through to the live rounds, Dains said that the rehearsal schedule has been rigorous. “There are a lot of sleep deprived people.”

One thing that Dains is most grateful for has been the support of his hometown.

"I’d like to thank everybody in Benton and in Saline County and all the people that I’ve connected with from my hometown because they have supported us,” Dains said. “They’ve helped us by voting.”

Dains said those votes helped the ACC earn the Dunkin’ Save during last week’s elimination round.

“We have like 20 minutes during the live show to get people to vote for you again,” Dains said. “They put us in this room with our phones and let us start texting and emailing and sending our Facebook posts. I was messaging the Benton High School group that I’m a part of on Facebook and mobilizing people. People were texting back ‘Did it, did it, did it,’ so I feel like Benton and my family helped push us over.

"The next stop is the semifinals and we are really going to need votes. The competition gets bigger and better and all the people we’ve been working with, all the other acts, they are all great and great people, so we need people to mobilize.”

The next appearance of ACC on the program will be during the semifinal rounds which begin in September.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 7p.m. on KARK Channel 4.