Benton officer hired as manager of War Memorial

War Memorial Stadium has a new leader. Justin Dorsey, former Benton Police Department officer, has been hired as manager and begins his new role Monday. Dorsey will be in charge of day-to-day operations and insuring all visitors have a memorable experience.

His last day with BNPD was Friday.

“Justin Dorsey has a strong history with Arkansas State Parks. He’s served as superintendent of one of the most demanding parks, Crater of Diamonds, as well as Historic Davidsonville, a culturally sensitive park. He’s also been a park interpreter at Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park and a law enforcement park ranger,” said Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann. “All of these experiences bring a strong sense of public service, an understanding of excellent hospitality, and ability to deal with large crowds in a very demanding environment. Justin is a good fit to effectively manage War Memorial Stadium, one of Arkansas’s most iconic landmarks.”

Dorsey graduated from the UA-Little Rock in 2004. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Arkansas State Park system. In 2014, Dorsey’s career turned to municipal law enforcement, joining first the Little Rock Police Department and then the Benton Police Department.

“We are all pleased to have Justin back as a member of the Arkansas State Parks team,” said Arkansas State Parks Region 5 Manager Becky Bariola. “War Memorial will benefit from his experiences and leadership with Arkansas State Parks and Benton Police Department. I look forward to working with Justin in his new position.”

War Memorial Stadium hosts the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and significant high school football games, such as the Salt Bowl and championship games. Little Rock’s semi-professional soccer team, the Rangers, make War Memorial its home. Additionally, this venue holds concerts from The Rolling Stones to Guns-N-Roses. Other events, like Arkansas Proud, Arkansas Made, are also finding that using War Memorial garners great results.

“I wanted the challenge of working at War Memorial Stadium since it’s such a unique part of the parks system,” Dorsey said. “It also feels like coming home. I grew a lot and met some amazing people while working as a full-time police officer, but when I was offered a position with my home department, I knew it was the right decision. I look forward to building relationships with my co-workers and help the stadium move forward at this exciting time.”

Dorsey lives with his wife, Jennifer, and their three sons, 13-year-old Joe, 12-year-old John and 8-year-old Jake.

During his off time, Dorsey says his family loves to hike, hunt and fish together.