Benton officer recognized for heroic actions

Sgt. Ronald Davidson of the Benton Police Department recently received the Central Region Officer of the Year award for his actions to stop a bank robbery in 2016. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented the award to Sgt. Davidson during the 2017 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officers of the Year Awards ceremony which took place at Camp Robinson.

Rutledge told the crowd, of more than 650 officers representing 75 law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, about the incident that Davidson was involved in.

“On December 2, 2016, Sgt. Davidson was off-duty when he drove to Simmons Bank in Benton to conduct business. Shortly after he approached the front counter, a masked gunman entered the bank. The suspect walked to the front counter and directed individuals to the other side. When the suspect turned his back to Sgt. Davidson, Davidson drew his off-duty concealed handgun and advanced on the suspect” Rutledge said

“Sgt. Davidson identified himself as a police officer and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. The suspect began to turn his weapon toward Sgt. Davidson. Sgt. Davidson, believing his life and that of a teller were in danger, fired at the gunman, killing him,” she added.

Davidson was nominated for the award by Benton police Assistant Chief Jeff Besancon.

“Sgt. Davidson disregarded his safety and was focused on protecting the teller and everyone else in the bank,” he said.

During the ceremony, Rutledge said Arkansas law enforcement officers deserved to be recognized for their hard work and selfless dedication each and every day.