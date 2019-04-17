Benton officers investigating Arkansas 5 shooting

The Benton Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 607 Arkansas North—at the intersection of Arkansas 5 and Shoal Creek—just after 9 a.m. today.

A witness reported a black passenger car and white pickup were involved in the incident in which arguing was followed by gunfire. It is unknown who fired the shots at this time or their motive. No victim has come forward or been identified.

BNPD asks for anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.