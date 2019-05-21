Benton officers investigating pedestrian vs. vehicle accident

Benton Police Department responded to a 911 open line at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday just beyond the 118 exit on the north service road.

Officers discovered an injured female victim, 36, on the side of the roadway. She was transported via ambulance for treatment and remains in serious condition, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

The BNPD Criminal Investigations Division, in partnership with the Accident Reconstruction Team, has assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.