Benton officers investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

Just after 7 p.m. today, Benton officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of Alcoa Road and Benton Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one juvenile female victim. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment in critical condition, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

The incident is currently under investigation by the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division and more information will be reported as it is released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947 or text “BNPD" plus a message to 274637. Tips may also be left at crimereports.com or via the BNPD app available on iTunes and Google Play.