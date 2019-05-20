Benton officers on lookout for robbery suspect

Benton officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an aggravated robbery at Slim Chickens located at 7831 Alcoa Road.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with five employees who were present during the incident. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male who is more than six feet tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark colored hoodie (with a blue hood), blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a surgical mask and gloves.

He reportedly waited in the restroom until closing time, then robbed the store with what appeared to be a gun. He left the restaurant from the front entrance on foot headed north on Alcoa Road towards Arkansas 5.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.