Benton officers responds to Sunday shooting

The Benton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place on Edgehill Drive at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers responded to the incident, they found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, said Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. BNPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing. More information may be forthcoming as it progresses. There are currently no suspects in custody, but early investigations point to it being an isolated incident.

“We have no reason to believe this was a random act or that residents should be in fear,” said Chief Scotty Hodges. He added that witnesses are urged to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.