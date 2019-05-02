Benton Police investigating Wednesday death

The Benton Police Department responded to a welfare concern call around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a Drake Drive residence. After gaining entry to the residence, officers discovered a deceased adult male.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives have assumed the investigation.

No foul play is suspected and no suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.