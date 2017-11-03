Benton police officer involved in accident

A Benton Police Department officer was involved in a single-car accident Wednesday at approximately 6:15 a.m.

According to the Benton Police Department accident report, Officer Ryne Besancon was responding to an emergency call when he was traveling west on Gattin Road.

The vehicle left the roadway near the railroad crossing, striking the crossing gate.

According to the report, at the time of the accident it was raining and the street was wet, which may have been a factor in the accident.

Besancon has been found to be at fault for the accident because he was driving “too fast for conditions,” according to the report.

As of press time, it is unknown if Besancon has been placed on administrative leave or received any kind of disciplinary action in connection with the accident.

The estimated cost to repair the damaged gate is $15,000, according to the report.