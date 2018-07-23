Benton in 'preliminary talks' to bring in Dairy Queen

Tim Tennant, community development director for Benton, told The Saline Courier on Monday that the city is in "preliminary talks" with Dairy Queen.

The location for the popular eatery is set for the Hurricane Creek Shopping Center at the corner of Alcoa Road and Arkansas 5, if the deal is eventually finalized.

Tennant said the city has been in contact with an engineer representing Dairy Queen, but that no plans have been officially approved.

More will be reported as it becomes available.