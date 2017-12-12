Benton principal receives state association recognition

During a schoolwide assembly Monday afternoon, Angie Grant Elementary School Assistant Principal Mark Rash surprisingly learned that he had been named the 2018 Arkansas Association of Elementary School Principals.

The award is given each year to an Arkansas elementary level assistant principal who has succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities for students and has been acknowledged by peers for exemplary contribution to the profession, according to the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

For administrators to receive this honor, they receive recommendations from parents, members of the community or their peers. A committee then scores the applications to find the winner, said Mike Mertens, assistant executive director for AAEA. Mertens presented Rash with the award during the presentation.

In Rash's application, words used to describe him were "honesty, integrity, devoted to students and family, he sets a great example, positive attitude and leader."

He was also described as being "focused on kids" and "always having a smile," Mertens said.

"None of this could happen without great staff, without the great leadership in the district, without a great principal an, most of all,l without you guys (students)," Rash said. "You guys are the ones that make it happen every day. We're here for you guys … Thank you for being such a great family at Angie Grant"

He mentioned that there are many great administrators across the state the deserve the honor, and he is humbled to be recognized.

Benton Superintendent Mike Skelton, who attended the event,

called Rash "the epitome of leadership"

Rash has five years of experience as an assistant principal and 17 years of experience as a principal. He spent seven years teaching prior to going into administration. Rash is also involved in several professional organizations and community activities.