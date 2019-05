The Benton Panthers soccer team shut out the El Dorado Wildcats 4-0 Tuesday in 5A South Conference play at Panthers Field in Benton. The win puts the Panthers at 10-5-1 overall, 10-3 in the South, a game back of first-place teams Lakeside and Hot Springs, which play each other on Friday. Benton closes out South play Friday hosting Lake Hamilton on senior night.

