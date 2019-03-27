Benton sweeps Lakeside

After starting the season 0-2-1, the Benton Panthers soccer team won their third straight in a battle Tuesday against the defending state champion Lakeside Rams in 5A South Conference play at Panther Stadium.

“We knew it was going to be a great battle to see who the top team in conference could be and it honestly could have went either way,” Benton Coach Bobby Winn said. “ Lakeside is a very aggressive and talented bunch of athletes who have experienced a 2018 state title. I am extremely proud of the players for playing as hard as possible for 80 minutes for a team victory.”

Lady Panthers 7, Lakeside 3

Just like the Benton boys, the Lady Panthers got off to a slow start playing excellent competition early on. But since, Benton has won three straight matches, including Tuesday’s 7-3 victory over the Lady Rams in Benton.

The Lady Panthers (3-4-2, 3-0) led 3-1 at the break before outscoring Lakeside 4-2 in the second half.

