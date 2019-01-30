Benton sweeps on road

The Benton Panthers snapped a three-game skid Tuesday on the road. Up all game, the Panthers would take a 54-48 win over the Texarkana Razorbacks to get back to even at 4-4 in the 5A South Conference.

Benton senior Sawyer Oulch led the way with a season-high 27 points, 21 in the first half.

“Sawyer Oulch carried us offensively,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “He shot the ball really well and finished around the rim really well. He did a lot of good things.”

Oulch scored 13 of the Panthers’ 15 first-quarter points to take a 15-7 lead after one, and pushed that advantage to 28-15 at the half. The two teams played even in the third quarter, 11-11, as Benton (12-8) led 39-26.

Benton comes back for OT win

After the Benton Lady Panthers had their four-game win streak snapped this past Friday by the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves, the Lady Panthers got back on the winning track in 5A South Conference play Tuesday in Texarkana. After playing a horrendous first half, Benton came back to take a 54-48 overtime victory over the Lady Razorbacks.

With the win, the Lady Panthers stay atop the South standings with a 6-2 record (tied with Lake Hamilton) and are 13-8 overall.

Benton was down 12-9 after one quarter and had a 29-15 deficit going into halftime. It was the third quarter which got the Lady Panthers back in it as they outscored Texarkana 18-6.

