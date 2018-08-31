Benton sweeps Sheridan

The Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team swept the Sheridan Lady Jackets on the road Thursday in Sheridan. Benton came away with 25-16, 25-8 and 25-12 wins for the 3-0 sweep to improve to 4-2 overall, 2-0 in the 5A South Conference, also sweeping conference foe Texarkana on Tuesday.

“They’re down this year,” Benton Coach Brandy Chumley said of Sheridan. “They lost a lot of seniors last year, so they are rebuilding.”

Though the Lady Panthers swept the Lady Jackets, Chumley said there are definitely areas to clean up on the court.

“We’ve got to serve the ball better,” she said. “We missed way too many serves. Luckily it didn’t hurt us, but that’s one of the things we really need to work on. I think we hit the ball better than what we had been.”

Coming in and filling in nicely on the outside when sophomore Hannah Brewer went out with a bum ankle a week and a half ago against Conway, junior Raeley Wilson had 16 kills to lead the Lady Panthers on Thursday.

“Raeley Wilson came in when Hannah got hurt and has been playing that outside spot and doing really well,” Chumley said.

