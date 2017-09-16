Benton takes down Panthers in the Brier

Greenbrier snagged two early leads on the strength of two successful 2-point conversions, but after their second score it was all Benton. The Panthers won their second game in a row with a 42-16 road victory over the Panthers from the north to go to 2-1 in nonconference play.

Junior Zak Wallace had 224 yards and two touchdowns before he was rotated out in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Colen Morrow threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns, two of which he threw to junior receiver Peyton Pallette, who finished with seven receptions for 124 yards. Sophomore Gavin Wells had six catches for 107 yards and caught the other touchdown toss. The nail in the coffin was a Beau Brewer rushing touchdown with 8:56 in regulation.

Early in the second quarter, the game looked very competitive as Greenbrier followed their second touchdown with a 2-point conversion and a successful onside kick. With a 16-14 lead and driving at the Benton 7-yard line, Greenbrier committed a costly illegal block that backed them into a first-and-goal situation from the 22-yard line. Two plays later, Jeremy Kendall recovered a snap over his head and evaded a host of rushers to get off a pass. The pass was picked off at the 15 and Benton never looked back as they scored 28 unanswered points.