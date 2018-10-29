Benton Utilities responding to water main break

A Benton Utilities Water Distribution crew is in the area of Hurricane Lake Subdivision where a 12-inch water main has broken.

The issue has been isolated to the area of S. Shoreline Blvd, and approximately 50 customers will remain without water until the repairs are completed.

The crew members expected to start digging at approximately 9 p.m. and they will work through the night until the issues is resolved.

Repairs should be completed by 4 a.m. Tuesday, if all goes according to plan, according to Benton Utilities.